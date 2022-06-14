Advertisement

UVA professor receives grant to study socioeconomic effects of incarceration

UVA Law
UVA Law(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A University of Virginia law professor is receiving a grant to study the hidden long terms effects of incarceration.

Professor Megan Stevenson and her team will be using the $200,00 grant from the Laura and John Arnold Foundation for a two year study. They will track the socioeconomic impacts of incarceration on the everyday lives of those who are released.

“We’re hoping to be able to really track how this very intensive experience of being locked up effects later outcomes and to be able to provide that information to policymakers, to judges, to people that are weighing this among a bunch of other concerns in the decision of how to sentence,” Stevenson said.

The study is just getting started and the team hopes to wrap up at the end of the two years.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Virginia REAL ID
REAL ID deadline one year away in Virginia, what you need to know if you haven’t applied
Jason Hicks was one of the two involved in the vehicle larceny.
Two arrested for stealing tree service vehicles in Staunton
(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Virginia State Police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Page County

Latest News

Flier for event (Sentara)
Sentara to host LGBTQ experiences in health care panel discussion
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
“We’ve accomplished a lot over the last half-century,” said Director of Parks and Recreation...
Staunton Parks and Rec celebrates 50 years
air3
Air3 tracks incoming storms in Harrisonburg