Virginia man arrested in Lynchburg and charged with murdering his parents

He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond
Courtesy: Mathews County Sheriff's Office
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Mathews County man, 24-year-old Jonathan Thomas Moore, was arrested in Lynchburg and charged with murdering his mother and father.

Moore allegedly stabbed his mother, Melissa Moore and father, Adam Moore to death in their home on the 400 block of White Point Lane in New Point, Virginia, according to the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were investigating a report that the family of three was missing and family had not heard from Adam, Melissa or Jonathan since Monday, June 6th. Deputies determined a vehicle owned by Adam was missing before gaining entry to the home where they found the bodies of Melissa and Adam Moore in the master bedroom.

Both victims, according to deputies, suffered multiple stab wounds.

Investigators obtained warrants charging Jonathan Moore with two counts of 1st degree murder and two counts of using a knife in the commission of a felony.

On June, 9th the father’s 2015 Ford Lariat, F150 was located in the city of Lynchburg. According to Lynchburg Police, Moore was arrested at Lynchburg General Hospital without incident around midnight.

He’s currently being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

