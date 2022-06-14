Advertisement

WATCH: Dog rescued from gorilla enclosure at San Diego Zoo

Officials rescued a dog from a gorilla habitat from a California zoo over the weekend. (SOURCE: CNN, TIKTOK, @ROBTANG)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CNN) – Two animals ran free at a California zoo over the weekend, but they don’t actually live in the zoo.

According to zoo officials, two dogs got loose inside the San Diego Zoo Safari Park Sunday.

One of the dogs jumped into the facility’s gorilla habitat.

Wildlife care specialists moved the two gorillas out of the area, so workers could get the dog.

The zoo says the dogs were safely rescued, and no one was injured.

There’s been no word on where the dogs came from or if their owner was at the zoo.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia REAL ID
REAL ID deadline one year away in Virginia, what you need to know if you haven’t applied
54-year-old Jeffrey Mays Tate is dead after a shooting in Strasburg on Thursday night.
Shenandoah County man killed in Thursday night shooting identified
A 10-month-old girl is dead after investigators said a vehicle she had been sitting in ran her...
Unrestrained infant dies after falling from vehicle, being run over, police say
Jason Hicks was one of the two involved in the vehicle larceny.
Two arrested for stealing tree service vehicles in Staunton
Virginia State Police
VSP investigating fatal crash in Page County

Latest News

JMU softball commit Kirsten Fleet leads Auburn to state title
JMU softball commit Kirsten Fleet leads Auburn to state title
Sean O'Regan discusses new contract extension with JMU women's basketball
Sean O'Regan discusses new contract extension with JMU women's basketball
WHSV Weather
Strong storms possible Tuesday morning, for 6-14-2022
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump