Broadway antique store serves homemade meals alongside thousands of vintage and homemade items

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - “It adds that little bit of extra charm that goes with the rest of the store which is we say ‘antiques and treasures,’” Manager of J&B’s Country Store and Country Café and Bakery Brenda Pultz said.

On Main Street is J&B’s Country Store and Country Café and Bakery, where around 150 local vendors sell their items, and shoppers can smell the aroma of homemade food.

“We make everything fresh so not deep-fried and people seem to like that and just the small-town feeling of the store and the café makes everybody feel welcome and comfortable,” Owner and Cook at J&B’s Country Café and Bakery Susan Moreno said.

Moreno has been cooking meals for customers for nine years now through J&B’s Country Café.

“Feeding people is just, it just means a lot, you get to know the people and the businesses,” Moreno said.

Moreno and a rotating staff of four people serve homemade food like sandwiches and salads for in-house dining, pickup, and delivery meals.

“To schools, and businesses and we have a couple of individuals that are unable to leave their homes and we deliver to them. So we take pride in taking care of everybody,” Pultz said.

Pultz and Moreno agree with each returning regular or new shopper, there’s an opportunity for food and friendly conversation.

“It’s nice for people to come in browse a while, and also be able to have a delicious homemade meal,” Pultz said.

Moreno says one of her favorite parts of the job is naming the specials offered during the week. To learn more about J&B’s, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.