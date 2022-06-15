CMA Valley Subaru donates blankets to UVA Cancer Center

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - CMA Valley Subaru donated more than 100 blankets and over 30 care kits for patients at the UVA Cancer Center Augusta location.

There were also handwritten notes from CMA employees and customers giving the patients some words of encouragement. Some notes featured messages stating, “Not all heroes wear capes”, “You’re amazing”, and “Stay strong”.

“Its always good to give back to the community locally,” said Charles Camp, general manager for CMA Valley Subaru. “That’s why we picked the UVA Center here in Fishersville.”

“It means a lot that not only are the medical team members showing up for them, but that there are people in their community that are thinking about them,” said Katie Lassiter, clinic manager at the UVA Cancer Center in Augusta County.

CMA Valley Subaru plans to keep the tradition of giving next year.

