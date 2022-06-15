Advertisement

D.C. woman’s death ruled homicide, ‘shopping cart killer’ person of interest

According to D.C. police, Robinson was always a person of interest in this case.
According to D.C. police, Robinson was always a person of interest in this case.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WHSV) - Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in the 200 block of F Street, Northeast. Police confirm Anthony Robinson, the “shopping cart killer”, is a person of interest.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, the members located an adult female, unconscious and unresponsive, inside of a shopping cart.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and discovered one of the victims displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Sonya Champ, of Northwest, D.C.

The decedent’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) for an autopsy. As a result, the manner of death was ruled a homicide on May 11, 2022. The cause of death is undetermined, as were the deaths of Tonita Smith of Charlottesville and Elizabeth Redmon of Harrisonburg.

35-year-old Anthony Robinson, named the “shopping cart killer” by law enforcement, has been named a person of interest in this case.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Sonya Champ
Sonya Champ(NBC4)

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
Jason Hicks was one of the two involved in the vehicle larceny.
Two arrested for stealing tree service vehicles in Staunton
Christopher A. Courteau faces multiple charges in a suspected abduction on June 12, 2022, in...
Man held couple hostage, beat them in their own home, police say
Some people in Shenandoah County are upset with the proposed sale of a Mount Jackson property...
Some in Shenandoah County upset by proposed sale of Mount Jackson property
Virginia REAL ID
REAL ID deadline one year away in Virginia, what you need to know if you haven’t applied

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA scientists could find new treatments for swallowing disorders
Testing for COVID-19
UVA doctor explains why a negative COVID-19 home test may not be reliable
U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh says Marissa Leanna Kiser of Saint Paul was found guilty...
Virginia woman sentenced in pandemic benefits fraud scheme
A house being washed away by raging waters
Floods continue to devastate Yellowstone National Park