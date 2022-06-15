Floods continue to devastate Yellowstone National Park

(WHSV) - All entrances to Yellowstone National Park have been closed because of flooding. More than 10,000 visitors have left the park as officials have signaled the park’s reopening remains uncertain until damage from the record-breaking flood waters can be assessed.

Current conditions of Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road through the Gardner Canyon between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs.



We will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available. More info: https://t.co/mymnqGvcVB pic.twitter.com/S5ysi4wf8a — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) June 13, 2022

A statewide disaster has now been declared in Montana as the Yellowstone River has swollen to historic levels. The river is at its highest seen in more than 100 years, leading to catastrophic flooding across the region that spans the Yellowstone National Park and the Montana and Wyoming border.

Relentless rains and rapid snow melt equaling up to 2 to 3 months’ worth of precipitation have saturated the park in only 3 days.

The National Weather Service said this has led to “flooding rarely or never seen before across many area rivers and streams.”

Caught this while exiting Yellowstone through the North Entrance station at Gardiner Sunday afternoon 🫢 (The people in the car in front seemed okay) #yellowstone #Flooding #BeSafeOutThere pic.twitter.com/ht58fQ8d0T — Anne Leppold (@AnneLeppold) June 14, 2022

Some stranded tourists hitched a ride with a Montana aviation company. Not only is it helping people leave but it is also bringing in much need supplies.

Tuesday afternoon, Grayson Sperry, owner of Ridgeline Aviation in Bozeman, Montana took a flight to help those stranded from the Yellowstone River Flooding.

Sperry isn’t just ferrying people. He’s dropping off supplies too. He delivered food and water to bring back to Gardiner for those still stuck in their homes.

Even as a major highway has reopened for locals, Sperry has a list 80 people deep of those still seeking transport out of their flooded town.

Officials aren’t sure if the worst is over yet but they said they are in contact with other tourists still in the park. They are prepared to do more helicopter rescues if necessary.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.