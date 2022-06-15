Former CPD chief suing the city, officials for $10M

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney filed a $10 million federal lawsuit Wednesday, June 15, against the city and 10 individuals.

“Why Chip Boyles, the defendants, and other city officials worked so diligently to terminate my contract without cause and to halt the work of dismantling institutional racism and supremacy within CPD,” Brackney said during a press conference in front of the federal courthouse.

In the 73 page lawsuit, Brackney alleges race, color, and gender discrimination from the city and high ranking officials in city government.

“Make no mistake, when Chip Boyles terminated me on September 1, 2021 without cause he had a plan,” Brackney said.

The defendants named in the lawsuit include former City Manger Chip Boyles, city attorney Lisa Robertson, former City Councilor Heather Hill, Mayor Lloyd Snook, City Councilor Sena Magill, former Police Civilian Review Board Chair Bellamy Brown, Assistant Police Chief Latroy “Tito” Durrette, former Assistant Police Chief James Mooney, Police Benevolent Association of the Central Virginia Chapter Michael Wells, and former Communications Director and FOIA officer Brian Wheeler.

Brackney’s attorney, Charles Tucker, says his client’s method to conduct internal investigations into CPD officers when she was chief is one reason Brackney was fired.

“During this investigation, Dr. Brackney came across text messages and videos made on department phones by several of her officers and what she saw on those phones was far beyond acceptable conduct for law enforcement officers. What she saw was racist and violent, and deeply unprofessional video,” Tucker said.

NBC29 reached out to many of the defendants in this lawsuit and none of wanted to be interviewed about the lawsuit at this time.

