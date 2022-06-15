Advertisement

Grandmother charged with murder in drowning death of 5-month-old baby, police say

Toni Camia, 44, has been charged with murder for the death of her grandchild, 5-month-old Angel...
Toni Camia, 44, has been charged with murder for the death of her grandchild, 5-month-old Angel Stanford.(Clarksville Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – A grandmother has been charged with murder for the 2021 death of a 5-month-old infant in Tennessee.

The Clarksville Police Department said officers were called to a residence on Aug. 6, 2021, for reports of an unresponsive baby. When they arrived, the baby’s grandmother, 44-year-old Toni Camia, said that she “took a bath with the baby and fell asleep” and that the child was not breathing.

The baby, 5-month-old Angel Stanford, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy determined Angel’s primary cause of death was drowning, and a contributory cause of death was acute methamphetamine intoxication.

Following the results of the autopsy, coupled with evidence of methamphetamines in Camia’s blood at the time of Angel’s death, Camia was indicted earlier this month.

Police said the indictment was served to Camia at the Montgomery County Jail, where she is already incarcerated on unrelated charges.

Camia was charged with first-degree murder in perpetration/attempt to perpetrate a crime and aggravated child abuse/neglect/endangerment of a child less than 8 years old.

Camia’s bond was set at $300,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
Jason Hicks was one of the two involved in the vehicle larceny.
Two arrested for stealing tree service vehicles in Staunton
Some people in Shenandoah County are upset with the proposed sale of a Mount Jackson property...
Some in Shenandoah County upset by proposed sale of Mount Jackson property
Christopher A. Courteau faces multiple charges in a suspected abduction on June 12, 2022, in...
Man held couple hostage, beat them in their own home, police say
Courtesy: Mathews County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested in Lynchburg for murder of parents in Mathews County

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Evening Forecast 6-15-22
Evening Forecast 6-15-22
Waynesboro revisits pet ordinance limiting ownership of feathered friends
Waynesboro revisits pet ordinance limiting ownership of feathered friends
Motion to rescind public body cam fund on the table for Augusta County
Motion to rescind public body cam fund on the table for Augusta County
A giant Lego figure was on display before Gov. Glenn Youngkin's announcement.
LEGO investing $1 billion in Chesterfield plant, bringing 1,760 jobs