Advertisement

Here are tips on how to keep kids safe during hot temperatures

It's important to keep kids hydrated during hot temperatures.
It's important to keep kids hydrated during hot temperatures.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures continue to rise, there are precautions parents can take to make sure their children stay safe.

In this heat, health experts want to remind you kids are not able to cool off as quickly as adults can. So, hydration is key.

Experts at Carilion Children’s recommend having kids drink water twenty minutes before they go outside and rehydrate every twenty minutes. Sunscreen should also be applied twenty minutes before going outside and be re-applied at least every two hours.

Parents should keep an eye on children’s body temperatures. High body temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and severe cases can even lead to death. Carillion Children’s Jill Lucas Drakeford says there are signs to look for.

“You know signs like dizziness, being nauseous, heat cramps, anything like that,” explained Drakeford. “We need to make sure we get them to stop doing whatever activity they’re doing. Get them in the shade, get them in a cool spot, get a fan on them. We don’t want them to go any further than that because it’d be really dangerous.”

If the child faints, call 9-1-1 immediately. It is crucial to never leave children inside cars and keeping them locked so children don’t lock themselves inside.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
Jason Hicks was one of the two involved in the vehicle larceny.
Two arrested for stealing tree service vehicles in Staunton
Some people in Shenandoah County are upset with the proposed sale of a Mount Jackson property...
Some in Shenandoah County upset by proposed sale of Mount Jackson property
Christopher A. Courteau faces multiple charges in a suspected abduction on June 12, 2022, in...
Man held couple hostage, beat them in their own home, police say
Courtesy: Mathews County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested in Lynchburg for murder of parents in Mathews County

Latest News

(FILE)
UVA scientists could find new treatments for swallowing disorders
Testing for COVID-19
UVA doctor explains why a negative COVID-19 home test may not be reliable
Flier for event (Sentara)
Sentara to host LGBTQ experiences in health care panel discussion
State-of-the-art scanner
UVA Health 1st in region to use state-of-the-art scanner to detect cancer
Number of cases by report date for CSHD.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the Valley