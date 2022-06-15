Advertisement

Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado neighborhood

Police on the scene near Bonfoy and St. Vrain on June 14, 2022.
Police are seen in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after someone reported they found a possible explosive in a trash can on Tuesday.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe, Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An unexpected discovery in the trash Tuesday morning triggered an investigation in a residential neighborhood east of downtown Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s bomb squad was called to the area after someone believed they found a possible grenade in a garbage.

“I was going to put some stuff in the garbage can, and I moved the Walmart bag that was on top, and there was a grenade,” Floyd Clarke told KKTV. “I reached down and touched it. When I moved the bag I touched it. Then I seen what it was and it said ‘grenade frag’ on it, so I went inside and called 911 right away.”

Police announced the Regional Explosive Unit determined the explosives found were “real and also military-grade.”

The device was contained, and the Fort Carson 71st Explosive Ordinance D Unit was called to the area for proper disposal back on post.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
Jason Hicks was one of the two involved in the vehicle larceny.
Two arrested for stealing tree service vehicles in Staunton
Virginia REAL ID
REAL ID deadline one year away in Virginia, what you need to know if you haven’t applied
Christopher A. Courteau faces multiple charges in a suspected abduction on June 12, 2022, in...
Man held couple hostage, beat them in their own home, police say
WHSV Weather
A few storms remain Tuesday morning

Latest News

A 15-year-old is among 4 dead in a Florida murder-suicide.
Teen among 4 killed in Florida murder-suicide
Dayside Weather Forecast 6/15/2022
Dayside Weather Forecast 6/15/2022
FILE - A woman naps, bundled up against the air conditioning, as she waits to have an abortion,...
US abortions rise: 1 in 5 pregnancies terminated in 2020
Birthdays and Anniversaries 6/15/2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries 6/15/2022