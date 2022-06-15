Motion to rescind public body cam fund on the table for Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Three weeks ago, the majority of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted to start an account to allow the public to contribute to body and dash cameras for the sheriff’s office.

Now, there’s a motion on the table to rescind the account, and no donations are being taken at this time.

Many members of the community have spoken regularly at board meetings, urging local leaders to fit the technology into the budget. They said the motion on the table is very frustrating.

“In no way did [Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith] or anybody in his department ask for the GoFundMe or for any donations to be given to this,” Supervisor Steve Morelli said, after his motion to rescind the vote.

The motion came on June 8 during matters from the board and is expected to be voted on during their next meeting on June 22. However, the board approved public funds two weeks earlier. Supervisor Scott Seaton, who made the motion to allow public funding, said he hopes the account stays in tact.

“I think this will be a black eye on Augusta County. It will be more of an expense when they finally come to a decision,” Seaton said.

Community members who often speak at board meetings said the motion was a step backward.

“I found it very disrespectful and ignorant. They created the fund, we presented what we had made for them for the body cameras, and then all of sudden Morelli wants to shut it down?” said activist Antwhon Suiter.

Chanda McGuffin, activist and co-founder of Rise, said the situation reflects a lack of transparency.

“This is the leadership that is governing overtop of the entire county, and if we start setting precedent that we can do a motion, a second, and get a majority vote and we still go back and overturn the vote and say no, it really isn’t so. How does that work? You’re setting a precedent,” McGuffin said.

The push of body cameras began over a year ago, and board members said they want the cameras, but sine activists said they don’t believe that.

“That is the Board of Supervisors, the governing board of Augusta County, responsible for the safety and security for all the residents within Augusta County. Why are they opposing the body and dash cams?” McGuffin said.

Suiter said he wants to see people get involved, whether that’s speaking at board meetings, running for office or voting.

“People who have a voice to go out and to start voting. If you feel as if you’re not being heard, go out and run,” Suiter said.

If the fund is rescinded, Seaton recommends other forms of fundraising.

“I would recommend different groups make their own GoFundMe pages or something equivalent to that, 501C3s, and take advantage of that, and continue raising funds on their own, rather than putting it to the county account if the county refuses that money,” Seaton said.

McGuffin said she wants to look above the Augusta County Board of Supervisors.

“It’s time for us to go beyond the BOS. It’s time for us to go to the next step, the next step, the next step. It’s time for us to go to those politicians who represent Augusta County,” McGuffin said.

Amina Matheny-Willard, attorney for Suiter on charges related to last summer’s protests, said she’s set up talking with legislators to set up a meeting with Attorney General Jason Miyares to talk about body cameras for the county.

WHSV reached out to Supervisor Morelli and he had no comment. At the June 8 meeting, the board also voted to pause donations on the fund until guidelines could be put in place.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors meets again on June 22.

