Showalter remaining ready for pro baseball opportunity

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Justin Showalter is ready for his chance to pitch professionally.

The former James Madison standout and Shenandoah Valley native is working out in Harrisonburg at JMU’s facilities to keep his arm in shape as the 2022 MLB Draft approaches. Showalter recently finished up his fifth and final season pitching for the Dukes.

“I am pretty much just staying ready,” said Showalter. “I have been throwing bullpens. Kind of staying on schedule, keeping my arm ready for if I get a chance to keep playing, if I hear my name called come July then I will be ready to go right off the bat.”

Showalter, a Turner Ashby High School graduate, put together a strong career at JMU. He threw 184 innings and made 33 starts over five seasons while posting a 4.21 ERA and 151 strikeouts. He served as the Dukes’ Friday night starter this past season and posted a career-high 72.1 innings pitched in 2022.

“I feel like I have kind of planted the seeds over the years, kind of playing (Appalachian League), (Cape Cod League), five seasons at JMU,” said Showalter, who recently took part in a workout for the Los Angeles Dodgers. “Scouts have had a chance to see me and now it’s like time to let the ground rest and see what comes of it.”

In 2020, Showalter performed as one of the best pitchers in the country when he logged a 0.68 ERA in 26.2 innings pitched. However, the season was canceled early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 MLB Draft begins on Sunday, July 17.

