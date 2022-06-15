Some in Shenandoah County upset by proposed sale of Mount Jackson property

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Some people in Shenandoah County are upset with the proposed sale of a Mount Jackson property owned by the county. The county’s Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday and held a public hearing regarding the potential sale.

The property in question is along the 300 block of Tisinger Road in Mount Jackson which is just off Interstate 81 and contains two buildings. It was acquired by the county in 2018 after it was seized by the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office during an undercover operation.

The property has primarily been used by the sheriff’s office for storage over the last few years but now the county has a deal in place to sell it.

Several people who spoke during the public hearing were upset at the proposed sale because they felt like a back-door deal was made by the board. They say the proposed buyer of the property is Nancy Barnett who serves as treasurer of the county’s Republican party.

The buyer made an unsolicited offer on the property in March and since then the county has worked on a potential purchase contract that includes a lease back of the upper building on the property to allow it to house SCSO property for a one-year period.

One reason that people are upset with the potential deal is that the purchase contract negotiated would sell the property to the buyer for $605,000 when it was assessed at a value of $708,500 in January.

“We just had this reassessment and y’all upped the value of my house 44%. So if y’all think I can sell my house at that amount, you should sell our property at its assessed value. At least put it up for auction,” said Renne Hawkins, a New Market resident who spoke at the public hearing.

Some people who commented felt that if the property is going to be sold, it should be put up on the market and sold to the highest bidder. They feel it could also attract a new business to the area.

“We need businesses that will generate sales. When campers come into our store they ask ‘what is there to do here in Mount Jackson?’ Outside of the caverns, bowling, and Burger King, there is nothing. No nice restaurants, nothing,” said Rhonda Richard, owner of Shenandoah Valley Campgrounds in Mount Jackson.

County supervisors said that nothing was done in secret and there were no back door deals or shady practices involving the potential sale of the property.

The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors will host a second public hearing on the sale on June 28th at 7 p.m.

