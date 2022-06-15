Advertisement

UVA scientists could find new treatments for swallowing disorders

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a new study out of the University of Virginia School of Medicine and the College and Graduate School of Arts & Sciences that could lead to new treatments for swallowing disorders.

The team at UVA says it identified a unique genetic fingerprint of the nerve cells that function the movements of the esophagus. Researchers say they knew this region controlled the area, but they had never been able to identify the neurons there. They say now knowing this could lead to new therapies.

One of the team members, John Campbell, says this wasn’t the initial goal of their research. though he says they knew aren’t a lot of pharmacological targets or drug targets for treating esophageal motility disorders. What they found, could end up helping that.

“We’ve identified these neurons, so we can get access to the neural circuits that control swallowing and we can understand how they work and maybe how they don’t work in cases of disease and disorders,” Campbell said.

The team says there’s still some things to investigate, so it is hoping to see how the neurons get affected and find how to activate them in diseases.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
Jason Hicks was one of the two involved in the vehicle larceny.
Two arrested for stealing tree service vehicles in Staunton
Christopher A. Courteau faces multiple charges in a suspected abduction on June 12, 2022, in...
Man held couple hostage, beat them in their own home, police say
Some people in Shenandoah County are upset with the proposed sale of a Mount Jackson property...
Some in Shenandoah County upset by proposed sale of Mount Jackson property
Virginia REAL ID
REAL ID deadline one year away in Virginia, what you need to know if you haven’t applied

Latest News

Testing for COVID-19
UVA doctor explains why a negative COVID-19 home test may not be reliable
U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh says Marissa Leanna Kiser of Saint Paul was found guilty...
Virginia woman sentenced in pandemic benefits fraud scheme
A house being washed away by raging waters
Floods continue to devastate Yellowstone National Park
According to D.C. police, Robinson was always a person of interest in this case.
D.C. woman’s death ruled homicide, ‘shopping cart killer’ person of interest