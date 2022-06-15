VPAS working to support caregivers, make the Valley dementia-friendly

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Over the last year, the Valley Program for Aging Services in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has been working with county officials and taken input from local businesses to make the area dementia friendly.

Now, VPAS has met all of the criteria and will be submitting the application for official recognition as a dementia-friendly community.

Through programs like Meals on Wheels, VPAS Cafes, and caregiver support, the community will be able to better serve those living with dementia and their caregivers.

“More and more people are developing some form of dementia. Alzheimer’s is the most prevalent form of dementia but there are other kinds. And so we believe that it’s very important that everyone in the community feels included and valued and respected,” Beth Bland, the Director of Senior Services for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham branch of VPAS said.

VPAS received a gift of $15,000 from Sentara Healthcare in April in order to support their caregivers, and mission to make the Valley dementia friendly.

The organization is also actively looking for volunteers for different programs, if you would like to help out, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.