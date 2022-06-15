Waynesboro revisits pet ordinance limiting ownership of feathered friends

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro city leaders are looking at an ordinance restricting some animals within city limits.

Last year, council considered an ordinance to limit the number of dogs and cats you can have. That got a strong response from pet owners, and limits on furry friends were taken out.

Limits on feathered friends are still on the table, and the ordinance was brought back at their meeting on Monday, June 13.

The ordinance on the table would limit chicken ownership to 12 and prohibit both swine and roosters. The ordinance said the change would be effective July 1, 2025.

Councilor Terry Short suggested raising the number of chickens allowed from 12 to 16, striking the restrictions on swine, and retaining the rooster provision. Those amendments were seconded.

“We get complaints from people who don’t like roosters waking them up in the middle of the night or early morning hours. There’s some houses that have a large amount of chickens, and it creates an odor and just makes the whole neighborhood look unpresentable,” said Waynesboro Mayor Bobby Henderson.

Henderson said there is a grandfathering clause, so anyone with those pets can keep them, but they shouldn’t replace them. He said it’s just a measure to keep the city looking and smelling nice.

“Most of the people who have chickens have been real responsible. They have five or six chickens, enough to feed their family and provide eggs and stuff for their family, but you’ve got others with 20 on a small three-acre lot,” he said.

Henderson said the proposed ordinance is modeled after other community ordinances.

The code can be found here. They will vote at the next council meeting.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.