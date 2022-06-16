ACSO makes arrest for vehicle break-ins and burglary

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has charged 21-year-old Shamar Anthony Singleton, of Charlottesville, for multiple vehicle break-ins and burglary of a residence that occurred in Stuarts Draft.

Singleton was charged with four counts of entering a vehicle to commit a crime, two counts of grand larceny and two counts of petit larceny for the vehicle thefts.

Singleton was also charged in connection to the burglary with one count of breaking & entering, one count of credit card theft and one count of petit larceny.

Singleton is currently being held at the Albemarle/ Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

This case is still ongoing. If you have any further information, please contact Investigator Ryan Chandler at (540) 245-5333.

