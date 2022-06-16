Advertisement

ACSO makes arrest for vehicle break-ins and burglary

Singleton is currently being held at the Albemarle/ Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has charged 21-year-old Shamar Anthony Singleton, of Charlottesville, for multiple vehicle break-ins and burglary of a residence that occurred in Stuarts Draft.

Singleton was charged with four counts of entering a vehicle to commit a crime, two counts of grand larceny and two counts of petit larceny for the vehicle thefts.

Singleton was also charged in connection to the burglary with one count of breaking & entering, one count of credit card theft and one count of petit larceny.

This case is still ongoing. If you have any further information, please contact Investigator Ryan Chandler at (540) 245-5333.

