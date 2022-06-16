Advertisement

Anicira offering $5,000 cash reward after dog shot by bow and arrow

Keeley underwent emergency surgery at Anicira Veterinary Center. While she experienced significant pain and heavy bleeding due to her injury, she is currently in stable condition.(Anicira Veterinary Center)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Anicira Veterinary Center is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for critically injuring a dog with a bow and arrow.

On June 16, 2022, a 5-year-old black and white Pitbull named Keeley was shot through the back with an arrow. The arrow passed through her back.

Keeley underwent emergency surgery at Anicira Veterinary Center. While the shelter says she experienced significant pain and heavy bleeding due to her injury, she is currently in stable condition.

The surgery team managing her care says it is hopeful that with ongoing supportive care she will continue to improve.

Studies have shown a direct link between cruelty to animals and violence towards humans. Abuse of animals is linked to child abuse, domestic abuse, elder abuse, and other violent behaviors.

Anicira says this connection, often referred to as “The Link”, makes it vitally important that cruelty towards animals is taken seriously by the Rockingham County community.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Rockingham County Sherriff’s Office at 540-564-3800.

