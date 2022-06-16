Financial strategist talks impact of interest rate hike

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Federal Reserve set a historic three-point increase in the federal interest rate on Wednesday in an effort to combat inflation. It’s the largest hike in nearly three decades.

Mitch Kramer is a financial strategist and the CEO and founder of Fluent Financial in Texas. He spoke with WHSV on Wednesday and said that expects the move to create volatility in the stock market in the short term.

“I think you’re going to see more pain in the short term. Prices are going to go up, wages are going to go up but I think one thing you will start to see is that a lot of your retailers are going to have inventory builds and they’re gonna have to have sales and cut prices to move goods off the shelves so there will be a benefit,” said Kramer.

“You’re also going to see as the supply chain gets more normalized with some of the shortages going away.”

Kramer said the people who will feel the most immediate impact from the FED’s move are those with revolving debt, lines of credit, or bank loans who will see their interest rates go up immediately.

“Other people will not see the impact of this for quite some time because as you tap the breaks on this runaway train it’s gonna take some time for it to slow down. To get inflation under control is going to take a few months,” he explained.

Kramer said in his opinion the FED is trying to make up for lost time as it should have been raising rates last year.

According to Kramer, the housing industry will be the most affected by the move in the short term.

“At the beginning of the year the mortgage interest rates were at 3% and that has now doubled to 6.2%. So people that are trying to buy a house and have a mortgage are going to be paying significantly more for that and that’s gonna slow down the housing sector,” he said.

Kramer said he anticipates it will take between 6 to 18 months for inflation to begin to reduce significantly.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.