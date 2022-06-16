Harrisonburg City Council votes to increase water & sewer rates

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council met on Tuesday night and voted unanimously to approve an increase in the city’s water and sewer rates for the 2023 fiscal year.

Council voted to approve a request from the city’s public utilities department for three rate increases. They included a $0.20 per 1,000 gallons of water use increase, $0.12 per 1,000 gallons of sewer use increase, and a $0.01 per 1,000 gallons of seasonal water use increase from July to November.

The estimated total revenue increase for the city from the increases will be $715,000. It will only be a $1.60 dollar average increase in monthly residential water and sewer bills for residents.

During the meeting, the council also approved an amendment to the city’s Environmental Action Plan to set measurable goals for sustainable transportation. This is the first section of the plan that the Public Works Department set specific metric goals for.

“The Environmental Action Plan is comprised of six different focus areas. We picked focus area four because it’s transportation and we know transportation. We picked one that we had control and knowledge over to work with,” said Harrisonburg Public Works Director Tom Hartman.

The amendment to the plan includes goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from transportation in the city, adding more electric vehicles to the city’s fleet, and creating more biking and walking options for residents.

“Our 2025 goal which is our five-year goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions attributed to fleet vehicles by 10%. Then by 2030 reduce it by 20%, and in 2035 reduce it by 40%,” said Hartman.

Councilwoman Laura Dent stressed the importance of how doing as much as possible as quickly as possible to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Emissions are something like three percent municipal, a third each commercial and residential, so how do we enlist the businesses as well? Then the industrial uses might be harder to crack because they’re so based in fossil fuels. So it’s a complex problem,” said Dent.

You can find the full amendment to the plan and the list of sustainable transportation goals on the council agenda here.

The city council also voted to approve the Harrisonburg Electric Commission’s purchase of a 1.8-acre parcel of land off of Reservoir Street to build an electric substation.

