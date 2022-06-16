Harrisonburg preps for second annual Juneteenth Celebration

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - “This one will be bigger and better, I must tell you. We’re excited about celebrating on the 19th,” Mayor Deanna Reed said.

The celebration this year and the last was organized with the help of several community leaders, including Mayor Reed, Magpie Diner owner Kirsten Moore, and Harrisonburg City Councilman Chris Jones.

“It was great to collaborate with Mayor Reed, Sage Bird, Magpie and just the community here on North Liberty,” Jones explained. “Everybody showed up and showed out. It was great to see such a variety of people, people from all races and nationalities, ages and genders show up and celebrate Juneteenth, show up and celebrate the true emancipation of African Americans in this country.”

Mayor Reed says with more sponsors and community engagement, they plan to outdo last year’s attendance numbers and bring the event to the next level.

“So we are actually going to have a community row where people can tell us about their organizations, about their businesses. B-Cubed will be there representing their businesses, I am excited about that. Also, Kirsten has invited other restaurants to participate. The food will actually be free this year because we have more sponsors,” Mayor Reed said.

On Sunday, you can expect food from Cosmic Smoke n BBQ and fish from Bayou Kitchen. There will be something for everybody, from kids’ activities to spoken word.

“A reading and understanding of what happened during that time period of the emancipation proclamation being indoctrinated however that news not traveling to Galveston until a couple of years later. You are going to hear Marlon Foster and his trio great jazz. You are going to hear DJ Golden Boy aka Darelle Anderson,” Jones added.

“Yes, this is a piece of our history, our African American History, but it is also celebrated by the entire city. It is very much of us being Harrisonburg, that you will see all kinds of cultures represented,” Mayor Reed said.

