Hearing continued for Luray woman who made threat to school board

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A Luray woman who was charged after making an oral threat at a Page County School Board meeting in January was back in court for a misdemeanor hearing on Thursday.

Amelia King was arrested and charged on January 21 with a violation of Section 18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia for making an oral threat to a school employee. She was subsequently released on bond.

King appeared before a judge in Page County General District Court on Thursday but the misdemeanor hearing was continued to June 30 so that it could be heard by a different judge.

During the public comment period of the school board meeting on January 20, King made comments that went viral where she appeared to threaten to bring guns to schools the following Monday if the board refused to lift the mask mandate that was in place for the school division at the time.

“My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on, that’s not happening and I will bring every single gun loaded and ready,” King said during the meeting. After the board told her she had gone past her speaking time she added “I’ll see y’all on Monday.”

In court, on Thursday a district court judge, King’s attorney Gene Hart, and the prosecuting attorney agreed to continue King’s case to June 30 at 10 a.m. in Page County District Court.

