Jones Gardens receives $15K Hometown Grant from T-Mobile

T-Mobile Hometown Grant Check presented to Staunton's Jones Gardens.
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A community garden in Staunton that helps to battle food insecurity in the area was chosen as a 2022 Hometown Grant recipient by T-Mobile.

According to T-Mobile’s website, the $15,000 grant is a part of a $25M five-year initiative to support community projects in towns across the country.

Jones Gardens plans to expand in 2023, using a portion of the funds for that, as well as maintaining its ongoing community and education-based efforts.

“We like to create programs that help the community have better access to fresh produce like our food delivery service. Our programming such as Story Nights where we bring families together here to enjoy story time around our fire pit here at the garden, and then also our educational programming, our garden labs,” Founder and Director Naomi Jones said.

Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes spoke at the check presentation ceremony, saying the grant and partnership help to address two important issues, both internet insecurity as well as food insecurity.

