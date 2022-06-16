Advertisement

Murder investigation in Rockingham County

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - One person was murdered in Rockingham County on Wednesday night.

According to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, deputies are investigating an incident which happened along the Pleasant Valley Road area of the county.

A person of interest is in custody, Hutcheson said.

The sheriff did not immediately release any further information about the incident -- including the names of those involved or the manner of death -- but he added there’s no danger to the public.

The murder remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

