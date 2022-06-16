Advertisement

Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill to allow teachers to be armed in schools

A lawmaker in Pennsylvania is working on a bill that would allow teachers to be armed in schools. (Source: WGAL)
By Tom Lehman
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGAL) - A lawmaker in Pennsylvania is working on a bill that would allow teachers to be armed in schools.

Doug Mastriano, a Pennsylvania state senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate, is introducing the bill in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 students and two teachers.

However, Mastriano is already facing pushback from the state’s largest teachers’ union.

State Education Association President Rich Askey says more guns in schools could lead to more violence and complicate police response to an active shooter.

“If a first responder comes in and sees someone with a gun, they’re not going to know if it’s that person causing problems, or if it’s the librarian, and what are they gonna do?” he said.

Mastriano’s office said the legislation will require school resource officers to be made aware of who is allowed to be armed at a school. Those staffers would also be trained on how to interact with law enforcement.

Val Finnell of Gun Owners of America backs Mastriano’s proposal and provided input on the bill.

“Over 20 states have these measures in place already, and there haven’t really been any problems with teachers having their guns stolen or taken from them,” Finnell said.

The proposal would require armed school staffers to have a valid state concealed carry permit and receive additional education and certification for proficiency and training.

Copyright 2022 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brunk was charged with first degree homicide and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He...
Suspect, victim identified in Rockingham County murder investigation
(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia
Some people in Shenandoah County are upset with the proposed sale of a Mount Jackson property...
Some in Shenandoah County upset by proposed sale of Mount Jackson property
Laurie Hinds, 51, was charged with state-jail felony abuse of corpse.
Woman charged with felony after spitting on corpse in casket at funeral home, records show
U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh says Marissa Leanna Kiser of Saint Paul was found guilty...
Virginia woman sentenced in pandemic benefits fraud scheme

Latest News

Oregon husband donates kidney to wife on 36th wedding anniversary.
Husband donates kidney to wife on 36th wedding anniversary
A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S....
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel probes Trump pressure on Pence to reject election
Local doctor talks about ways to stay safe in the heat
New aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Floodwaters from Yellowstone surge through eastern Montana