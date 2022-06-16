Playground to be built in honor of fallen Stanley Officer Nick Winum

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - Almost a year and a half after he was killed in the line of duty, a non-profit foundation is raising money to build a playground in honor of fallen Stanley Police Officer Nick Winum.

The Where Angels Play Foundation was founded by a group of New Jersey firefighters back in 2012 after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Following the shooting, the organization built 26 playgrounds across three states, one to honor each victim of the shooting.

Each playground was built in the unique personality of the child or teacher it honored.

“Their favorite color their favorite team, their favorite cartoon character, what they loved to do, their favorite pastime. It created these living memorials so that in a way the angel would watch over the kids currently playing,” said Bill Lavin, founder of Where Angels Play.

Since 2012 the foundation has built 58 playgrounds and has 12 more planned to honor those who lost their lives tragically. It is in the early stages of planning the creation of one to honor Officer Winum. The plan is to install it at Hawksbill Recreational Park in Stanley next summer.

“I’m so excited to have something for the kids to remember him by. Because the kids do know him now but as time goes on. Just for kids when their parents bring them to be able to talk about Officer Nick,” said Kara Winum, Officer Winum’s widow.

Kara Winum said when the foundation reached out about building a playground in Nick’s memory it felt like the perfect way to honor him because he loved the children in his community.

“He loved driving in the communities where there were kids outside playing and they would run up to his car. He would take snacks for them and little treats because he just love how excited they got. And that was a big part of why he wanted to be a local police officer is to really build those relationships,” she said.

Where Angels Play is still in the early stages of planning the design of the playground, but it will be police-themed and reflect Officer Winum’s personality and the things he loved and cared about.

“We’re working with Kara but we even surprise the family. We’ll have our design team interview her about Nick and some of the nuances of his life, and what he really loved and we’ll incorporate that. It could be a saying, a drawing, his signature, it will be very personalized,” said Bill Lavin.

All of Where Angels Play’s playgrounds are handicap accessible and ADA compliant. The Foundation said it wants to honor Winum’s memory as well as his family which has shown strength and compassion in the face of tragedy.

“Officer Nick Winum, his work is not done. We speak of him in the present tense and this is our way of celebrating him and a family that shows us how to be compassionate and how to overcome the most difficult of circumstances,” said Lavin.

Kara Winum said she is also excited for her and Nick’s granddaughter to be able to play on a playground in his memory.

“We had our first grandchild born a month before Nick died. So for her and future grandchildren, when they come to visit, to be able to play at the playground in Nick’s memory will be pretty amazing,” she said.

Where Angels Play has already begun fundraising for the project, you can donate directly to the organization here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.