Stanley man facing 58 animal cruelty charges

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A Stanley man is facing a slew of animal cruelty and torture charges that he was arrested for back in March.

Page County General District Court documents show that 55-year-old Benjamin Ramos of Stanley was charged with 58 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and torture on March 24.

He was charged under section 3.2-6570 of the Virginia Criminal Code.

Ramos was released from jail on May 25 on a $7,500 bail.

Ramos will appear in Page County General District Court for a hearing on June 23 at 9 a.m.

