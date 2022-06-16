Advertisement

Stanley man facing 58 animal cruelty charges

Page County General District Court documents show that 55-year-old Benjamin Ramos of Stanley was charged with 58 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and torture on March 24.(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A Stanley man is facing a slew of animal cruelty and torture charges that he was arrested for back in March.

Page County General District Court documents show that 55-year-old Benjamin Ramos of Stanley was charged with 58 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and torture on March 24.

He was charged under section 3.2-6570 of the Virginia Criminal Code.

Ramos was released from jail on May 25 on a $7,500 bail.

Ramos will appear in Page County General District Court for a hearing on June 23 at 9 a.m.

