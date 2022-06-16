Staunton PD makes multiple arrests for online solicitation of minors
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department recently conducted a task force investigating the online solicitation of minors. The Staunton Police Department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
For information to help keep your children safe online, visit https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus/keeping-children-safe-online and https://www.missingkids.org/NetSmartz.
The individuals listed below were arrested on the following charges:
Santos Aguilar, 25, Staunton, Virginia
- One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Larry Wood, 40, Harrisonburg, Virginia
- One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Jamie Conner, 52, Buena Vista, Virginia
- Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Atticus Conway, 30, Bridgewater, Virginia
- Four counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Mario Corchachdo, 34, Charlottesville, Virginia
- One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Thomas Riggleman, 56, Broadway, Virginia
- One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
Kevin Cahill, 37, King George, Virginia
- Ten counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
Daniel Eavey, 58, Crimora, Virginia
- Ten counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)
