Staunton PD makes multiple arrests for online solicitation of minors

Top row, from left to right: Santos Aguilar, Larry Wood, Jamie Conner, Atticus Conway. Bottom...
Top row, from left to right: Santos Aguilar, Larry Wood, Jamie Conner, Atticus Conway. Bottom row, from left to right: Mario Corchachdo, Thomas Riggleman, Kevin Cahill, Daniel Eavey.(Staunton Police Department (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department recently conducted a task force investigating the online solicitation of minors. The Staunton Police Department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

For information to help keep your children safe online, visit https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus/keeping-children-safe-online and https://www.missingkids.org/NetSmartz.

The individuals listed below were arrested on the following charges:

Santos Aguilar, 25, Staunton, Virginia

  • One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Larry Wood, 40, Harrisonburg, Virginia

  • One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Jamie Conner, 52, Buena Vista, Virginia

  • Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Atticus Conway, 30, Bridgewater, Virginia

  • Four counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Mario Corchachdo, 34, Charlottesville, Virginia

  • One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Thomas Riggleman, 56, Broadway, Virginia

  • One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

Kevin Cahill, 37, King George, Virginia

  • Ten counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)

Daniel Eavey, 58, Crimora, Virginia

  • Ten counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor under 15 (Code of VA Section 18.2-374.3)
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor (Code of VA Section 18.2-26/18.2-370)

