Temperatures heating up means helping others stay cool

Summer sun
Summer sun(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With summer heating up, it is important to stay cool and out of the heat as much as possible, as well as stay hydrated. But for some people throughout the Valley, it is not always possible.

Whether you’re facing homelessness or just don’t have a functional A/C unit, Valley Open Doors is looking to help.

“What we try and do is we accept donations of travel-sized sunscreen and we try and give those out or at least allow guests to take a bigger bottle if we have them and they can take that with them during the day as well as bottles of water,” said Ashley Robinson, director of operations for Valley Open Doors.

While Valley Open Doors is an overnight shelter, they’re looking into the possibility of setting up pop-up water tents during the day to help out.

Robinson adds that they are always accepting donations for sunscreen and water bottles as well as volunteering at Valley Open Doors.

