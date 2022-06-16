Tornadoes touch down in Wisconsin Wednesday

WYEVILLE, Wi. (WXOW) - Multiple homes were damaged Wednesday when tornadoes ripped through west central Wisconsin.

A major interstate was shut down for hours after multiple semis were tipped over by the high winds. Authorities said one of the tornadoes also damaged a hospital. Crews are now working to clear roads impassible by debris.

Fortunately, no major injuries or deaths have been reported.

