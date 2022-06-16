Valley Open Doors in need of food pantry items, sponsored meals

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last month, Valley Open Doors found a new temporary home at JMU’s “D-Hub” building on Duke Drive, and now the shelter is asking for the community’s help.

Open Doors is in urgent need of items for their food pantry, like bread, lunch meat, canned soup, and microwave meals. The shelter is also inviting any local businesses or individuals who would like to sponsor dinner or breakfasts for the 50 to 60 adults who seek shelter each night.

“We usually ask that we have a protein, one of the favorites recently was meatloaf and then a couple of sides and probably a dessert. And then if you’re able to provide breakfast as well would be really nice just something cold like some granola bars and some fruit,” Shelter Coordinator Colt Duttweiler said.

Duttweiler adds Open Doors is also in need of summer items like sunscreen and bug spray.

If you would like to find out more about donating or volunteering at Valley Open Doors

