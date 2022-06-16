Advertisement

VDH updates COVID-19 quarantine guidance

People should still isolate if symptoms appear, the VDH says
By NBC12 Newsroom
Jun. 16, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health on Thursday revised its quarantine guidance for COVID-19.

“For non-high risk situations, if a person is exposed to COVID-19, but has tested positive for and recovered from COVID-19 within the last 6 months, or is up to date on vaccines, or both, that person will no longer be recommended to quarantine,” said State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH.

People should still follow isolation protocols if symptoms appear, Greene said.

VDH says this guidance varies slightly from the CDC, which defines the post-infection immunity period as 90 days.

“This change will apply to the general public, including but not limited to settings such as K-12 schools and early childhood education settings,” Greene said.

The 90-day standard will remain in place for “higher-risk situations,” which include healthcare workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

In Greene’s statement, which was posted online Thursday morning, he said CDC evidence suggests that more than 75% of children have post-infection immunity to COVID-19.

“Adult rates of immunity, between vaccination and post-infection, likely exceeds 90%,” he said. “Further, there is evidence that post-infection immunity may be effective for 6 months or longer.”

For more information on the revised guidance, visit the Isolation and Quarantine page on the VDH website.

