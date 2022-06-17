3 confirmed tornadoes from Thursday evening’s severe storms

(WWBT) - The National Weather Service survey teams confirmed 3 tornadoes from Thursday evening’s severe storms.

3 confirmed tornadoes in Louisa, Fluvanna and Goochland counties from last night's severe storms per NWS survey teams @NBC12 #vawx pic.twitter.com/TmjzqrSB5g — Megan Wise (@MegWiseNBC12) June 17, 2022

Three reports came from Louisa, Goochland and Fluvanna counties.

This report was from Mineral in Louisa county where an EF-0 was confirmed with 75mph winds.

NWS survey teams confirmed 3 tornadoes from Thursday evening's severe storms (NWS)

This report of a tornado was from Fluvanna County that touched down near Kent Store. Winds were estimated at 95 mph and was confirmed as an EF-1 tornado.

The third confirmed tornado report that we have is also from Goochland and Fluvanna counties. Winds were estimated at 75 mph and had a path length of 24 miles.

This tornado was rated an EF-0.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of trees and power lines down, and trees on vehicles and houses. There were no reported injuries.

People in Goochland County said they haven’t seen a tornado touch down in years. People were cleaning up the damage on Friday. Goochland resident Kim Taylor had a significant amount of debris in her yard.

“This is the aftermath and wow it’s at least 30-40 trees that’s uprooted it’s a mess,” Taylor said.

She said insurance won’t cover most of the tornado damage done to her property and she now has to pay thousands of dollars to have trees removed. The damage was so bad, she couldn’t even get out of her driveway this morning.

“It was like at least six big trees that had uprooted across my driveway,” explained Taylor.

Many residents in Goochland were without power while trying to clean up their yards in 90 degree heat. The storm knocked down power lines, and uprooted trees. They said the storm didn’t last very long last night but left behind lots of damage.

”Wasn’t a whole lot of thunder just a lot of wind...wind came trees started cracking we went to the basement rain poured for about 20 minutes when we came out the trees were everywhere,” recalled Goochland resident Ricky Rowe.

Goochland County had to activate its Emergency Operations Center to help those impacted. They have Fire Crews and building inspectors driving out to people’s properties a second time to continue surveying damage. Goochland County wants people to treat any downed wires they see as live wires and to not drive over them.

Goochland County has several resources available for anyone impacted by the storm:

Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to assist citizens: call 804-556-5678 if you need assistance or to report storm damage.

Goochland County Fire-Rescue is working with Building Inspections to conduct damage assessments across the county.

The Red Cross may be able to assist residents if the storm damage prevents them from staying in their homes. Contact the EOC, if you need assistance from the Red Cross.

Cooling resources are available at all Goochland Fire Stations. Residents can go to the nearest fire station to get cool and charge electronic devices.

All other county facilities, including convenience centers, are currently CLOSED.

People can drop off debris tomorrow at the Central Convenience Center on Fairground Road or the Western Convenience Center on Hadensville-Fife Road.

If you have any storm damage to report, you are asked to call the Emergency Operations Center at 804-556-5678.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

