Missing New Hampshire children found safe in Maine

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Authorities in New Hampshire say two children at the center of an Amber Alert for have been found safe.

New Hampshire State Police reported on Friday that 11-year-old Alaina Wilson and 8-year-old Chance Wilson were found safe in Maine.

An Amber Alert was issued for the two kids after they were reported missing around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. They were last seen at their Somersworth, New Hampshire home, where they live with their grandmother who has custody of them, around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators believed that Alaina and Chance were abducted by their biological mother, 32-year-old Kaileigh Nichols.

“Both children appeared to have been removed from the residence through a window,” New Hampshire State Police explained, adding that Alaina’s phone was left on her bed.

New Hampshire State Police have not provided further details about the case.

