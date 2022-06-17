Advertisement

Call for artists for Recovery Art Auction

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Mental Health America of Virginia (MHAV) is looking for artists to submit their work for the third annual Recovery Art Auction.

Artists may choose to split the proceeds with MHAV or donate all proceeds to the organization. Benefits will support mental health services for those in the Valley and beyond.

According to MHAV executive director Bruce Cruser, many of the featured artists use art to overcome mental health challenges.

“Some make art to help maintain recovery after a mental health crisis,” said Cruser. “Others make art to maintain their general mental health.”

The art auction is part of the 2022 Victory for Mental Health celebration, which includes special guests, a dinner program, and a Mental Health Advocacy Award ceremony.

Entries are open until July 8, and the auction will kick off later this year in September. More information on the auction, including the link for submissions, can be found here.

