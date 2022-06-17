Advertisement

Church World Service hosting ‘World Refugee Day’ event June 18

Flags from nations all over the world were flown at Turner Pavilion for World Refugee Day.
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Nearly 21 years ago, The United Nations founded World Refugee Day, a day to honor, celebrate, and collaborate on ways to improve the lives of refugees.

On Saturday, June 18, Church World Service in Harrisonburg, in collaboration with Virginia Immigrant Voices, will be having a celebration of their own.

“We will have some musical performances, we’ll have free food as well as the opportunity to purchase from a variety of other vendors. We’ll have some kids’ activities, face painting, cotton candy, and popcorn, so there’s gonna be just a lot of fun stuff,” CWS Harrisonburg Development and Communications Coordinator Emily Bender said.

Along with all of the fun, the goal of the event is to recognize achievements and address any needs or challenges faced by the refugee community across the Valley.

“The identity of being a refugee continues to be an important piece of their lives that’s why World Refugee Day is very important for them, for everybody around the community to celebrate with them to stand by their sides. Because of their residence, their work, their contribution to the social and economic welfare of this community,” Virginia Refugee Community Organizer Rodrigue Makelele said.

The event is free and from 3 to 6 p.m. at Turner Pavilion.

