Father’s Day weekend events in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Families have many options to celebrate Father’s Day this weekend, especially if they plan to spend time in Harrisonburg.

“A lot of people want the feeling of being part of a community,” said Harrisonburg tourism manager Jennifer Bell. “There’s a wide variety of things to do here and people will be enjoying the area.”

According to Bell, the city of Harrisonburg will be filled with events for the entire family, ranging from dining to hiking to arts and crafts for children of all ages.

“Pottery is particularly good for younger ages,” added Bell. “Kids can paint souvenirs together.”

The Friendly City will be offering live music at staple restaurants such as Clementine Cafe and The Golden Pony. Families can also visit the gardens at the Edith Carrier Arboretum at James Madison University.

“We have so much going on,” said Bell. “We’re a welcoming and friendly community that is a fun place for people to enjoy.”

More information on weekend events can be found here. Beyond Harrisonburg, families can stop by concerts in Luray, art exhibits in Staunton, and carnivals in Waynesboro.

