Financial planner offers advice amid high interest rates, inflation

The shift to higher spending at gas stations and grocery stores is alarming for the U.S. economy.
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Federal Reserve set a historic three-point increase in the federal interest rate on Wednesday in an effort to combat inflation, which is the largest hike in nearly three decades, while mortgage rates jumped to 5.78% this week, the highest since 2008.

Stephan Hess, a certified financial planner with Hess Financial, offered advice to people around the Valley as they balance the rising prices.

If you have not already, Hess suggests making adjustments to your budget, being very cautious of unnecessary spending, and not assuming your budget can just absorb the extra costs.

“The last thing you want to do is just keep on spending, doing what you’re doing, and deficit spending,” Hess said. “You’re going to dig yourself in a hole and you’re going to get yourself in trouble and I’d be really cautious about that.”

Hess said people across all age groups, especially those who are living on fixed incomes or paycheck to paycheck, will be feeling the heat. For those looking to buy a home, he said to be patient.

“The last thing you want to do is lock yourself into some type of financial arrangement, like a long-term mortgage, at a very high rate, and at a monthly mortgage expense. That puts your budget into jeopardy,” he said.

But these higher interest and mortgage rates usually tend to signal the market will begin to cool down, Hess said.

During the pandemic due to extra stimulation in the economy, Hess said it’s living the market with a bit of a hangover, which will likely be around for a bit longer until the supply and demand can be met.

