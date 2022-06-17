Advertisement

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces more than $37.5M in criminal justice grant funding

Governor Youngkin has proposed an additional $22.5 million in both Fiscal Year 23 and 24 to...
Governor Youngkin has proposed an additional $22.5 million in both Fiscal Year 23 and 24 to fund additional SRO and SSO positions in Virginia’s schools.(Steve Helber | AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that more than $37.5 million in grant funding was awarded to local criminal justice programs around Virginia.

The grants were awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board. This includes $6.8 million for local school resource officers (SRO) and school security officers (SSO).

Additional grant awards include funds to support local victim-witness programs, gun violence prevention programs, juvenile delinquency prevention programming and hospital-based violence prevention programming among others.

Governor Youngkin has proposed an additional $22.5 million in both Fiscal Year 23 and 24 to fund additional SRO and SSO positions in Virginia’s schools.

“The grants awarded today will provide funding for localities that fund positions and programs that help to make our schools and communities safe as well as ensuring our youth and crime victims receive the support and services they need,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These awards also reflect my commitment to make school safety my number one priority and I look forward to making available the additional funding I have proposed in the upcoming budget.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brunk was charged with first degree homicide and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He...
Suspect, victim identified in Rockingham County murder investigation
Top row, from left to right: Santos Aguilar, Larry Wood, Jamie Conner, Atticus Conway. Bottom...
Staunton PD makes multiple arrests for online solicitation of minors
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Singleton is currently being held at the Albemarle/ Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.
ACSO makes arrest for vehicle break-ins and burglary
(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia

Latest News

Tropical Smoothie Cafe celebrated National Flip Flop Day all across the country, and the...
Tropical Smoothie Cafe celebrates National Flip Flop Day
The ramps to and from southbound I-81 at exit 240 are scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m....
I-81 paving moves further south starting June 19
After the flood waters receded
Flood of 1949-Stokesville
The Foltzes use their 14 horses, 2 donkeys, and a mule as a way to create relationships and...
Timberville horse therapy nonprofit inviting veterans and first responders for weekend event