Advertisement

Harrisonburg schools mourning loss of Smithland Elementary teacher

By Colby Johnson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Public Schools is mourning the tragic loss of a Smithland Elementary School teacher. 37-year-old Stephanie Van Nortwick died on June 9 at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville after a car accident on June 7.

According to the Smithland Elementary website, Van Nortwick taught fifth grade. She is survived by her husband and two children.

The school’s vice principal Norris Bunn offered the following statement on her tragic passing:

“The Smithland community is mourning the loss of one of our finest teachers. Stephanie Van Nortwick was a creative educator who brought learning to life. She was passionate about teaching science. Her lessons were always creative and hands-on. She and her students helped design our garden and composting program. She loved animals and would constantly find ways to incorporate them into her lessons. Who knew goats, chickens, turkeys, and horses could teach students how to write persuasive letters or teach economics? Our Smithland family is devastated by this loss. She will be greatly missed. We are planning a ceremony to honor and remember her. We will share specific details as we are able.”

A GoFundMe for Van Nortwick’s family to cover medical expenses and funeral costs can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brunk was charged with first degree homicide and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He...
Suspect, victim identified in Rockingham County murder investigation
Top row, from left to right: Santos Aguilar, Larry Wood, Jamie Conner, Atticus Conway. Bottom...
Staunton PD makes multiple arrests for online solicitation of minors
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Singleton is currently being held at the Albemarle/ Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.
ACSO makes arrest for vehicle break-ins and burglary
(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia

Latest News

Wilson doubles team celebrates winning VHSL state tennis title
Wilson doubles team celebrates winning VHSL state tennis title
Storm damage to the public works facility in Covington... 6.17.22
Severe storm damages Public Works facility in Covington
Tropical Smoothie Cafe celebrates National Flip Flop Day
Tropical Smoothie Cafe celebrates National Flip Flop Day
Forest school coming to Rockingham County next year
Forest school coming to Rockingham County next year
The Edson Forest School hopes to open in the fall of 2023. The private school will provide a...
Forest school coming to Rockingham County next year