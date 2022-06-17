I-81 paving moves further south starting June 19

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Milling and paving operations on southbound Interstate 81 in Rockingham County enter a new phase beginning the night of Sunday, June 19.

Contractors will repave the southbound I-81 on- and off-ramps at exit 240 (Mount Crawford/Bridgewater), and then continue working south to the Rockingham/Augusta county line near mile marker 237.

The ramps to and from southbound I-81 at exit 240 are scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday. Digital message signs will advise motorists of the closures and detour routes.

Paving on the southbound I-81 travel lanes requires single-lane closures Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through mid-July.

Milling and paving on southbound I-81 began in mid-May at two different locations in Rockingham County. Paving from mile marker 240.5 to 238.6 is expected to be complete following the work at exit 240. Paving from mile marker 251.2 to 247.9 near Harrisonburg is scheduled for completion this fall.

All work is weather permitting. Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information are available by dialing 511 or clicking here.

