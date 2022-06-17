Advertisement

McDaniel on track to return for 2022-2023 season

The James Madison women’s basketball team is expecting to have one of its best players back...
The James Madison women’s basketball team is expecting to have one of its best players back from injury for the 2022-2023 season.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team is expecting to have one of its best players back from injury for the 2022-2023 season.

During a recent interview with WHSV, JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said guard Peyton McDaniel is on track to be healthy and ready to play for the start of the upcoming season.

“She’s on target,” said O’Regan. “She’ll be right around August to be fully ready to go. We’ll just take it nice and slow with her.”

McDaniel missed the entire 2021-2022 season due to injury. As a freshman in 2020-2021, she was named CAA Rookie of the Year after averaging 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

“One of the things that we really missed last year was just a consistent shooting presence,” said O’Regan. “We started the year really bad from (three-point territory) and I think she’s an elite three-point shooter, inside-outside scorer.”

McDaniel knocked down 35 three-pointers as a freshman while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. She has four years of eligibility remaining at the college level.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brunk was charged with first degree homicide and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He...
Suspect, victim identified in Rockingham County murder investigation
Top row, from left to right: Santos Aguilar, Larry Wood, Jamie Conner, Atticus Conway. Bottom...
Staunton PD makes multiple arrests for online solicitation of minors
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Singleton is currently being held at the Albemarle/ Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.
ACSO makes arrest for vehicle break-ins and burglary
(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia

Latest News

Chase Pullin and Conner Miller are state champions.
Wilson Memorial duo celebrating state tennis doubles title
A former Valley Baseball League star is preparing to play in the Men’s College World Series.
Valley League star DiChiara leads Auburn to College World Series
Valley Baseball League and RCBL highlights and scores from Thursday, June 16.
Local Baseball Scoreboard: Thursday, June 16
VBL star DiChiara leads Auburn to College World Series
VBL star DiChiara leads Auburn to College World Series