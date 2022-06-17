McDaniel on track to return for 2022-2023 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team is expecting to have one of its best players back from injury for the 2022-2023 season.

During a recent interview with WHSV, JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said guard Peyton McDaniel is on track to be healthy and ready to play for the start of the upcoming season.

“She’s on target,” said O’Regan. “She’ll be right around August to be fully ready to go. We’ll just take it nice and slow with her.”

McDaniel missed the entire 2021-2022 season due to injury. As a freshman in 2020-2021, she was named CAA Rookie of the Year after averaging 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game.

“One of the things that we really missed last year was just a consistent shooting presence,” said O’Regan. “We started the year really bad from (three-point territory) and I think she’s an elite three-point shooter, inside-outside scorer.”

McDaniel knocked down 35 three-pointers as a freshman while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. She has four years of eligibility remaining at the college level.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.