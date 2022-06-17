One more hot day

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Only an isolated storm but still humid. Warm and humid with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine to start the day and very warm with temperatures rising into the 80s and muggy early. Still hot for the afternoon but humidity dropping throughout the day. Still, another very hot day. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and rather breezy for the day. An isolated shower/storm in the afternoon as the cold front crosses. Limited coverage. Staying clear for the evening and still quite warm but not humid. Temperatures in the 80s.

Clear and dry overnight with drier air continuing to work in. Feeling much more pleasant. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Some sunshine to start the day and very comfortable with temperatures rising into the 60s. More clouds than sun for the day and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Staying on the breezy side with a few occasional higher wind gusts. Much more comfortable with a nice break in the humidity, so a beautiful day. Clear skies overnight with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s!

SUNDAY (FATHER’S DAY): Father’s Day will be a beautiful day. A pleasant start with temperatures in the 60s sunshine. Some clouds into the afternoon and turning warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Not humid. Another comfortable day with low humidity. A warm evening with temperatures in the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: Sunshine and a pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Some clouds in the afternoon and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Still not humid. A warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s and mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A warm start with temperatures rising into the 70s and a few clouds. Staying partly cloudy for the day and turning hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat yes, but not humid just yet. A very warm evening with temperatures falling into the 80s. Warm overnight with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Some clouds to start the day and very warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. This is when the humidity kicks back in. Scattered clouds throughout the day. Hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

