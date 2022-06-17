Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival returns

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Wine Trail, composed of wineries in the Shenandoah Valley American Viticultural Area, will present the Second Annual Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival from 1 until 7 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester.

Tickets are $30 in advance, $25 for MSV members and $35 at the door, and include admission to the Museum and Gardens, a souvenir wine glass, and 20 tastings from nine wineries, two meaderies and a cidery.

Advance tickets may be purchased online here. Tickets for an additional ten tastings may be purchased at the event. Non-tasting tickets are available online and at the event for $15.

Participating members include Barren Ridge Vineyards, Bluestone Vineyard, Briedé Family Vineyards, Brix & Columns Vineyards, Cave Ridge Vineyard, CrossKeys Vineyards, Honey & Hops Brew Works, Misty Mountain Meadworks, North Mountain Vineyards, Sage Bird Ciderworks, Star in the Valley Estate Winery, Wolf Gap Vineyard. All will be selling glasses for onsite and bottles for on and offsite consumption.

There will also be eight artisan craft vendors, including Designs by Kent (silver jewelry), Edinburg Gap Llamas (llama clothing and lotions), Heartsong Hill Designs (shell and seaglass jewelry), J&W Farms (apple cider mustard, gluten-free cake mix), Jacquetta Owen (fabric products), Happy Creek Cheeses (goat cheese and pretzels), Ree’s Treats (chocolate truffles) and Travelers Treasures (jams, honey, eclectic treasures).

Food will be available for purchase from Roaming Bistro, Little Bamboo Food Truck, Talk of the Mountain Seafood and Red Fox Creamery (ice cream).

The music schedule is as follows:

1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Randy Black and Friends (rock/pop)

3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Spencer Hatcher and the Ol’ Son Gang (country)

5:00 – 6:30 p.m. Don’t Look Up (blues)

Sponsors are The Northern Virginia Daily, Winchester Star, First Bank, LD&B Financial Services, Winchester Equipment, Truist, Aquino Baron, First Bank and Trust and Paradise Energy Solutions.

Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. Pets and outside alcohol are not permitted and there will be a 100% ID check to receive a tasting band and ticket. This is a rain or shine event.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.