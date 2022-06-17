Advertisement

Timberville horse therapy nonprofit inviting veterans and first responders for weekend event

The Foltzes use their 14 horses, 2 donkeys, and a mule as a way to create relationships and...
The Foltzes use their 14 horses, 2 donkeys, and a mule as a way to create relationships and heal those who have served.(WHSV)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - ‘Horses Helping People’. That’s the motto for Paul and Jenny Foltz who started their equine therapy nonprofit Breaking Free in 2010.

The Foltzes use their 14 horses, 2 donkeys, and a mule as a way to create relationships and heal those who have served.

Breaking Free hosts individual and group events geared toward veterans and first responders. The therapy uses activities for both the horses and participants to take part in, focusing on issues like PTSD and other traumas.

The Foltzes say they just want to help those who served or serve both overseas, and every day in communities around the Valley.

“That’s the greatest feeling ever to see a person change in your presence when you see them with a horse,” Co-founder of Breaking Free Equine Therapy Paul Foltz said.

“It’s just a great feeling to see how it helps people. I could go on and on about stories of how people have been helped here and how it’s changed their lives,” Jenny Foltz said.

Breaking Free will be hosting a free ‘Stress Relief’ event this weekend for veterans and first responders. To learn more or to RSVP, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brunk was charged with first degree homicide and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He...
Suspect, victim identified in Rockingham County murder investigation
Top row, from left to right: Santos Aguilar, Larry Wood, Jamie Conner, Atticus Conway. Bottom...
Staunton PD makes multiple arrests for online solicitation of minors
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Singleton is currently being held at the Albemarle/ Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.
ACSO makes arrest for vehicle break-ins and burglary
(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia

Latest News

Flags from nations all over the world were flown at Turner Pavilion for World Refugee Day.
Church World Service hosting ‘World Refugee Day’ event June 18
A federal prosecutor says a Virginia hair and nail salon operator has pleaded guilty to charges...
Virginia salon owner pleads guilty to defrauding government
Wine generic
Shenandoah Valley Wine Festival returns
Traffic file
Motorists should use alternate routes for rescheduled sinkhole repair in Shenandoah County