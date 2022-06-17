Timberville horse therapy nonprofit inviting veterans and first responders for weekend event

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - ‘Horses Helping People’. That’s the motto for Paul and Jenny Foltz who started their equine therapy nonprofit Breaking Free in 2010.

The Foltzes use their 14 horses, 2 donkeys, and a mule as a way to create relationships and heal those who have served.

Breaking Free hosts individual and group events geared toward veterans and first responders. The therapy uses activities for both the horses and participants to take part in, focusing on issues like PTSD and other traumas.

The Foltzes say they just want to help those who served or serve both overseas, and every day in communities around the Valley.

“That’s the greatest feeling ever to see a person change in your presence when you see them with a horse,” Co-founder of Breaking Free Equine Therapy Paul Foltz said.

“It’s just a great feeling to see how it helps people. I could go on and on about stories of how people have been helped here and how it’s changed their lives,” Jenny Foltz said.

Breaking Free will be hosting a free ‘Stress Relief’ event this weekend for veterans and first responders. To learn more or to RSVP, click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.