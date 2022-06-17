Tropical Smoothie Cafe celebrates National Flip Flop Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tropical Smoothie Cafe celebrated National Flip Flop Day all across the country, and the locations on Linda Ln and Port Republic Rd in Harrisonburg were giving out free smoothies to those who wore flip flops to their stores.

After a two-year hiatus, Tropical Smoothie Cafe brought back National Flip Flop Day and celebrated the holiday with a free 12-ounce Sunrise Sunset™ Smoothie for guests who wore flip-flops into a participating cafe.

“National Flip Flop Day is one of the most exciting days for Tropical Smoothies all across the country because it’s a day we get to celebrate smoothies, we get people to come in and they get to have a free smoothie on us,” said Travis Loan, owner of the Tropical Smoothie Cafes in Harrisonburg.

In addition to National Flip Flop Day, the brand will keep the summer celebration going on National Smoothie Day, Tuesday, June 21, when Tropic Rewards™ members can get their favorite 24-ounce smoothie free with any food purchase.

