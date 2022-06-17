Advertisement

Tropical Smoothie Cafe celebrates National Flip Flop Day

By Julian Bussells
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Tropical Smoothie Cafe celebrated National Flip Flop Day all across the country, and the locations on Linda Ln and Port Republic Rd in Harrisonburg were giving out free smoothies to those who wore flip flops to their stores.

After a two-year hiatus, Tropical Smoothie Cafe brought back National Flip Flop Day and celebrated the holiday with a free 12-ounce Sunrise Sunset™ Smoothie for guests who wore flip-flops into a participating cafe.

“National Flip Flop Day is one of the most exciting days for Tropical Smoothies all across the country because it’s a day we get to celebrate smoothies, we get people to come in and they get to have a free smoothie on us,” said Travis Loan, owner of the Tropical Smoothie Cafes in Harrisonburg.

In addition to National Flip Flop Day, the brand will keep the summer celebration going on National Smoothie Day, Tuesday, June 21, when Tropic Rewards™ members can get their favorite 24-ounce smoothie free with any food purchase.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brunk was charged with first degree homicide and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He...
Suspect, victim identified in Rockingham County murder investigation
Top row, from left to right: Santos Aguilar, Larry Wood, Jamie Conner, Atticus Conway. Bottom...
Staunton PD makes multiple arrests for online solicitation of minors
Some people aren't happy about a message hidden in a tombstone at an Iowa cemetery.
Tombstone with father’s hidden message is causing controversy
Singleton is currently being held at the Albemarle/ Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.
ACSO makes arrest for vehicle break-ins and burglary
(FILE)
Snake season arrives in Virginia

Latest News

Wilson doubles team celebrates winning VHSL state tennis title
Wilson doubles team celebrates winning VHSL state tennis title
Tropical Smoothie Cafe celebrates National Flip Flop Day
Tropical Smoothie Cafe celebrates National Flip Flop Day
Forest school coming to Rockingham County next year
Forest school coming to Rockingham County next year
The Edson Forest School hopes to open in the fall of 2023. The private school will provide a...
Forest school coming to Rockingham County next year
Harrisonburg schools mourning loss of Smithland Elementary teacher
Harrisonburg schools mourning loss of Smithland Elementary teacher