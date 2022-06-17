Valley League star DiChiara leads Auburn to College World Series

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A former Valley Baseball League star is preparing to play in the Men’s College World Series.

Sonny DiChiara played a critical role in Auburn earning a trip to Omaha, Nebraska for the premier event in college baseball. The right-handed, slugging first baseman earned Co-SEC Player of the Year honors in his first season with the Tigers. He enters the MCWS batting .392 with 22 home runs and 59 RBI.

DiChiara’s success at Auburn comes after starring in the VBL three summers ago in 2019. He played 42 games for the Strasburg Express and batted .333 with 11 homers and 42 RBI while becoming one of the all-time fan favorites in the history of the franchise.

“He’s just very warm and infectious and the big smile and grin,” said Strasburg Express general manager Parker Neal. “He’s definitely one of the top three or four all-time favorites here.”

DiChiara, who goes by the nickname “Sonny D”, joined the Express as a member of the Samford University baseball team. He was the SoCon Freshman of the Year in 2019 and excelled across three seasons with the Bulldogs before transferring to Auburn.

Auburn is scheduled to play Ole Miss at 7 p.m. Saturday in the opening round of the Men’s College World Series.

