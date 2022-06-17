Advertisement

Wilson Memorial duo celebrating state tennis doubles title

By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chase Pullin and Conner Miller are state champions.

The Wilson Memorial duo claimed the VHSL Class 3 tennis state doubles championship last week with a victory over Abingdon at Virginia Tech. Pullin and Miller won the match: 6-3, 6-4.

Both players say they had success because of contrasting styles of play.

“Our playing styles are so opposite from each other,” said Pullin, a senior who competed at #1 singles for the Green Hornets. “Conner tends to run around the court and get everything back and I am more of the enforcer. Like, the power guy.”

Miller, a sophomore who was the #2 singles player for Wilson Memorial, added: “We are so opposite...He is hitting winners back and forth. I am trying to get to every ball possible and it ended up working out for us.”

As a team, Wilson Memorial finished as VHSL Class 3 state runner-up.

