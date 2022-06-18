3 confirmed tornadoes east of the Blue Ridge from Thursday evening’s severe storms

(WWBT) - The National Weather Service survey teams confirmed 3 tornadoes from Thursday evening’s severe storms.

Correction 3 tornadoes from last night in Mineral/Fluvanna/Goochland counties: https://t.co/OUsw08mDC1 pic.twitter.com/i5oPihN9HA — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) June 18, 2022

Three reports came from Louisa, Goochland and Fluvanna counties.

This report was from Mineral in Louisa county where an EF-0 was confirmed with 75mph winds.

NWS survey teams confirmed 3 tornadoes from Thursday evening's severe storms (NWS)

This report of a tornado was from Fluvanna County that touched down near Kent Store.

Winds were estimated at 95 mph and was confirmed as an EF-1 tornado.

Storm chaser and Meteorologist Peter Forister says it was “one of the more impressive supercells and tornadoes I’ve witnessed in Virginia.” Supercells do happen in Virginia, they just aren’t as visible often times because of the trees and terrain, and many times heavy rain can reduce visibility of the storm structure.

My view of the long-tracked EF-1 tornado in Goochland Co, VA last evening. One of the more impressive supercells and tornadoes I've witnessed in Virginia. #vawx pic.twitter.com/OruuqcCuD3 — Peter Forister ⚡️🌪⚡️ (@forecaster25) June 18, 2022

The third confirmed tornado report that we have is also from Goochland and Fluvanna counties.

Winds were estimated at 75 mph and had a path length of 24 miles.

Tornado may have occurred around 7:18 pm near Shannon Hill, VA. Could not confirm touchdown, but motion and position of funnel were favorable. Would have to be confirmed with damage.



Contrast enhanced pic #vawx pic.twitter.com/j9qLM4xrTx — Peter Forister ⚡️🌪⚡️ (@forecaster25) June 17, 2022

This tornado was rated an EF-0.

Up close on a tornado-warned wall cloud in Mineral, Virginia last evening. Monster barrel mesocyclone with this damaging storm. #vawx pic.twitter.com/77zR5j57r8 — Peter Forister ⚡️🌪⚡️ (@forecaster25) June 17, 2022

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of trees and power lines down, and trees on vehicles and houses. There were no reported injuries.

People in Goochland County said they haven’t seen a tornado touch down in years. People were cleaning up the damage on Friday. Goochland resident Kim Taylor had a significant amount of debris in her yard.

“This is the aftermath and wow it’s at least 30-40 trees that’s uprooted it’s a mess,” Taylor said.

She said insurance won’t cover most of the tornado damage done to her property and she now has to pay thousands of dollars to have trees removed. The damage was so bad, she couldn’t even get out of her driveway this morning.

“It was like at least six big trees that had uprooted across my driveway,” explained Taylor.

Many residents in Goochland were without power while trying to clean up their yards in 90 degree heat. The storm knocked down power lines, and uprooted trees. They said the storm didn’t last very long last night but left behind lots of damage.

“Wasn’t a whole lot of thunder just a lot of wind...wind came trees started cracking we went to the basement rain poured for about 20 minutes when we came out the trees were everywhere,” recalled Goochland resident Ricky Rowe.

Goochland County had to activate its Emergency Operations Center to help those impacted. They have Fire Crews and building inspectors driving out to people’s properties a second time to continue surveying damage. Goochland County wants people to treat any downed wires they see as live wires and to not drive over them.

Tornado damage near Kent’s Store, VA (fluvanna Co). Many large trees snapped- and fairly widespread branch damage along wide path. Tornadic circulation embedded in intense RFD. @CBS19Weather @WHSVaubs @JoshFitzWx @nickVrusso @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/3Fjg6rhW91 — Peter Forister ⚡️🌪⚡️ (@forecaster25) June 17, 2022

