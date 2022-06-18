3 confirmed tornadoes east of the Blue Ridge from Thursday evening’s severe storms
1 EF-1 tornado and 2 EF-0 tornadoes were confirmed in Louisa, Fluvanna and Goochland counties
(WWBT) - The National Weather Service survey teams confirmed 3 tornadoes from Thursday evening’s severe storms.
Three reports came from Louisa, Goochland and Fluvanna counties.
This report was from Mineral in Louisa county where an EF-0 was confirmed with 75mph winds.
This report of a tornado was from Fluvanna County that touched down near Kent Store.
Winds were estimated at 95 mph and was confirmed as an EF-1 tornado.
Storm chaser and Meteorologist Peter Forister says it was “one of the more impressive supercells and tornadoes I’ve witnessed in Virginia.” Supercells do happen in Virginia, they just aren’t as visible often times because of the trees and terrain, and many times heavy rain can reduce visibility of the storm structure.
The third confirmed tornado report that we have is also from Goochland and Fluvanna counties.
Winds were estimated at 75 mph and had a path length of 24 miles.
This tornado was rated an EF-0.
The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of trees and power lines down, and trees on vehicles and houses. There were no reported injuries.
People in Goochland County said they haven’t seen a tornado touch down in years. People were cleaning up the damage on Friday. Goochland resident Kim Taylor had a significant amount of debris in her yard.
“This is the aftermath and wow it’s at least 30-40 trees that’s uprooted it’s a mess,” Taylor said.
She said insurance won’t cover most of the tornado damage done to her property and she now has to pay thousands of dollars to have trees removed. The damage was so bad, she couldn’t even get out of her driveway this morning.
“It was like at least six big trees that had uprooted across my driveway,” explained Taylor.
Many residents in Goochland were without power while trying to clean up their yards in 90 degree heat. The storm knocked down power lines, and uprooted trees. They said the storm didn’t last very long last night but left behind lots of damage.
“Wasn’t a whole lot of thunder just a lot of wind...wind came trees started cracking we went to the basement rain poured for about 20 minutes when we came out the trees were everywhere,” recalled Goochland resident Ricky Rowe.
Goochland County had to activate its Emergency Operations Center to help those impacted. They have Fire Crews and building inspectors driving out to people’s properties a second time to continue surveying damage. Goochland County wants people to treat any downed wires they see as live wires and to not drive over them.
Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.